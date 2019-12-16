LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Kentucky Board of Education Commissioner, Dr. Wayne Lewis, is set to become the "Inaugural Dean of the School of Education" at Belmont University.

RELATED: Commissioner out, new board in, who's really calling the shots for the new board

Lewis is slated to begin work at the Nashville, Tenn. university on Jan. 1, 2020.

Lewis resigned on Dec. 12 as a new school board was ushered in through an Executive Order by Gov. Andy Beshear.

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as Belmont University’s inaugural dean of the School of Education. There is not another institution in the country with a history, mission and story like Belmont’s,” said Lewis via press release on the Belmont University website. “I look forward to joining the students, faculty, staff and leadership in January as we work together to aggressively build on Belmont’s rich tradition of preparing the most important resource in education: teachers.”

You can read the full announcement from the university here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







