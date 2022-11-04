Former Indiana state senator pleads guilty in campaign finance violation case

Darryl Brent Waltz admitted guilt to a charge of making and receiving conduit contributions and to a charge of making false statements to the FBI.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana state senator Darryl Brent Waltz, of Greenwood, pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Monday. Waltz admitted guilt to a charge of making and receiving conduit contributions and to a charge of making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Waltz served as a state senator from 2004 through 2016. In 2016, Waltz ran for Congress in Indiana's Ninth District. During the campaign, Waltz for Congress reported it received $152,078.49 from individual contributors, and $113,700 in loans from the candidate. It also reported there were no contributions from corporations.

Waltz lost in the 2016 primary.

Through investigating donations made to the campaign, it was learned that a company was reimbursing a group of people who contributed to Waltz's campaign. More than a dozen straw donors contributed $2,700 (maximum individual contribution allowed by law) and then allegedly were reimbursed by New Centaur, LLC or by Waltz, who issued checks to a company that then paid the donors.

There were also allegedly contributions directly from New Centaur directly to Waltz and his campaign adviser also allegedly received payments from the company. Waltz is accused of knowing New Centaur was paying his campaign adviser.

Court documents allege there was an attempt to conceal the money from New Centaur by creating false invoices.

When questioned by the FBI, Waltz allegedly made several false statements to try to cover up the illegal activity.