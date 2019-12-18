LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Floyd County, Ind. Commissioner Billy Stewart announced that he is resigning from his position. Stewart will resign by the end of this week.

Stewart represents District 3 in Floyd Co. which includes Franklin and Georgetown. He is the current president of the body.

A timetable of 30 days will be held to fill the vacancy and a caucus to notify precinct members 10 days prior to announcement.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.