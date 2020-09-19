Gov. Beshear directs flags at Capitol to be flow at half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in this tribute.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear directed that all flags at the Capitol in Frankfort be lowered to half-staff in honor of United Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 Friday evening. She was appointed to the nation's highest court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton.

The direction is in accordance with a proclamation made by the White House on flags being flown at half-staff. Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Justice Ginsburg’s interment, which is yet to be determined.

Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in this tribute.

This is a tremendous loss for our country. @BritainyBeshear and I lift her loved ones in prayer, and our entire country which mourns the loss of a historic leader. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 19, 2020

