LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has endorsed Joe Biden after Mike Bloomberg announced he was ending his presidential campaign.

Fischer has been a co-chair for Bloomberg's 2020 campaign since November, saying his work as mayor of New York City made him "ready to go from day one."

"When he entered this race, he decided to take on another great challenge -- defeating Donald Trump," Fischer tweeted. "Today, I join him in endorsing Vice President Joe Biden, the greatest chance we have to restore honor and dignity to the White House."

Lonnie Ali, the widow of Muhammad Ali, also worked for Mike Bloomberg's campaign, serving as a co-council on his Women for Mike National Leadership Council.

WHAS11 has reached out to Ali's representative to see who she might support in the wake of Bloomberg's exit.

Bloomberg only won the territory of American Samoa during Tuesday's primaries, and acknowledged the "delegate math has become personally impossible - and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists."

The billionaire joins former candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke in endorsing Biden this week.

“I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs," Bloomberg said.

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted the DNC "sure hates them some @BernieSanders" after Bloomberg's endorsement of Biden.

