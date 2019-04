LEXINGTON, Ky. — WHAS11 aired the first Democratic Gubernatorial Debate in partnership with LEX18 and Transylvania University, where the debate took place.

Three of the four Democrats who want to be Kentucky’s next governor came together to hash out issues. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, State Representative Rocky Adkins, and former State Auditor Adam Edelen debated at 7 p.m., moderated by Matt Jones.

WHAS11’s Political Editor Chris Williams will join us for coverage on 11@11.