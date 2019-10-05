A federal judge has ruled against a Kentucky law that would have effectively ended abortions at 11 weeks.

Governor Matt Bevin's office released a statement saying they will appeal.

This was the case of House Bill 454 which supporters said ended "dismemberment abortion.” Opponents of this bill, including the ACLU, called it the "safest most common method" of abortion.

A judge prevented the bill from becoming law while both sides argued in court.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

