Kentucky AG suing Biden over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Daniel Cameron joined attorneys general in Ohio and Tennessee challenging the mandate for federal workers. Federal workers must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a lawsuit challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The Biden administration delayed the mandate going into effect until Jan. 4.

Cameron was joined in the suit by attorneys general in neighboring states Tennessee and Ohio. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and asserts the Biden administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement for federal workers is unlawful and unconstitutional.

“The federal government contracts with private businesses and public agencies in states across the country, and the Commonwealth is no exception, meaning that numerous Kentuckians are subject to the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccination requirement,” Cameron said.

The attorneys general further argue the vaccine mandate violates state sovereignty by preventing the states from exercising their police power to establish laws regarding workforce vaccination policies.

"The imposed mandates are unconstitutional because Congress did not articulate a clear principle by legislative act that directs the Executive to take sweeping action that infringes on state and individual rights,” the coalition writes.

There are 20 other states suing to stop Biden’s mandate on employees of federal contractors.

The lawsuit is not in contention with the vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees and healthcare workers. That mandate goes into effect Jan. 4 as well.

Read a copy of the lawsuit here.

