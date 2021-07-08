'FancyVaxx,' counter event to Fancy Farm, skips political speeches, focuses on vaccinations

On the same day, the annual Fancy Farm picnic was held, Democratic leaders held a COVID-19 vaccine drive amid Delta variant concerns.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 'Fancyvaxx' event held by some state Democratic leader was held Saturday but did not feature any political speeches.

The event, initially billed as "Fancyville" was conceived as an alternative to the political junket Fancy Farm picnic held the same day.

Organizers later changed the name to "Fancyvaxx" in an effort to promote vaccinations amid rising concerns of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The name change and focus was made last week.

"The most important factor, in fact the only factor, for this community is shots in arms," event organizer Virginia Woodward said. "Political speeches can wait until we all are safe."

The event was held at the IUE-CWA on Poplar Level Road with Norton Healthcare administering vaccinations to those in attendance. A total of 54 doses were given at the event with 44 first doses and 10 second doses.

Leaders there to provide vaccination awareness included Congressman John Yarmuth, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, KY Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, KY House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins and 2022 KY Senate hopeful Charles Booker.

Officials said about 54 people were vaccinated at the event including 9 children. They said 75% of those vaccinated were from the LatinX community.

Of those vaccinated, 44 were first dose and 10 received their second dose.

Norton Healthcare said it was one of their largest walk-in sites since the resurgence.

A number of politicians, not already at 'FancyVaxx' were not expected to attend Fancy Farm. Senator Rand Paul and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are in Washington expecting votes on the infrastructure bill.

Additionally, Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman are skipping the 141th annual picnic citing COVID-19 concerns.

Political leaders at the vaccination drive said they will make a contribution to the St. Jerome Parish, which benefits from the Fancy Farm picnic.

