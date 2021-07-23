Fancy Farm or Fancyville: Two political events planned for same day in August

Some state Democrats say they won't be attending Fancy Farm and instead will host their own event on the same day in Louisville dubbed “Fancyville.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a tradition built over more than a century, but this year the annual Fancy Farm picnic won't look the same.



Some state Democrats say they won't be attending and instead will host their own event on the same day in Louisville dubbed “Fancyville.”

Citing a rise in COVID-19 and delta variant cases as the reason to not travel to western Kentucky, they picked Louisville as another location to get politicians together.

For more than 140 years, Fancy Farm events have drawn thousands from across the state, even the Country, making the pilgrimage each year to western Kentucky.

Last year, the pandemic put the political play on pause. The picnic continued, but the back-and-forth between the candidates ceased.

The Fancy Farm picnic is scheduled for August 7 in Fancy Farm, Kentucky.

Fancyville will all be held on August 7, but the time and location of the event has not been announced. Organizers say they will be donating to St. Jerome Catholic Church.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.