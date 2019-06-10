PLAINS, Ga. — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter had a black eye and 14 stitches after falling Sunday at his Georgia home but made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers ahead of his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.

The 39th president fell earlier in the day at his home in Plains, Georgia, and required the stitches above his brow. By Sunday evening, Carter was on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with his wife Rosalynn, 92, to talk to volunteers and supporters of the building project that runs through Friday.

Carter turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

He told the crowd Sunday evening that he had to go to the hospital and get 14 stitches, "but I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses."

Carter wore an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, but his left eye was swollen and bruised and he had a white bandage above his eye. The Carters were introduced by country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who called the Carters the hardest working volunteers, and sang some duets during the concert and ceremony.

Rosalynn Carter praised the country music couple for volunteering at previous Habitat for Humanity building projects, saying she once saw Yearwood way up in the rafters of a home working hard during construction.

Former President Carter then joked, "While Garth just watched her," drawing laughs from the crowd and from Yearwood. Carter seemed to be in good spirits and came out a short time later on stage to point to his baseball cap and mention that the Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals that day as well.

Twenty-one homes are scheduled to be built in a neighborhood in Nashville. The concert also featured performances by Melinda Doolittle, the Fisk Jubilee Singers and members of the Nashville Symphony Quartet.

Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter in love through the years U.S. President Jimmy Carter kisses his wfe, Rosalynn Carter, after taking the Oath of Office as the nation's 39th president at the East Portico of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 1977. Shown are, from left, former President Gerald Ford, Chief Justice of the United States Warren E. Burger, Vice President Walter Mondale and former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller. (AP Photo) Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquaters September 15, 1966 after making a strong showing in Wednesday's primary election, September 14, 1966, in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor of Georgia. In late returns, Carter and businessman Lester Maddox were in a tight race for the runoff spot against former Gov. Ellis Arnall for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo) Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter carries daughter Amy on his shoulders as the Carter family leaves Carter campaign headquarters in Atlanta, May 4, 1976. Waving is wife, Rosalyn. Woman in flowered dress is his daughter-in-law, Judy. Carter received a landslide victory in Tuesday's Democratic Presidential Primary. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter dance at one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977. Their daughter Amy watches them from her seat. (AP Photo) Former State Sen. Jimmy Carter listens to applause at the Capitol in Atlanta on April 3, 1970, after announcing his candidacy or governor. In background, his wife Rosalyn holds two-year-old daughter Amy who joined in the applause. Carter, 45, of Plains, Ga., finished third in the 1966 Democratic Primary behind Gov. Lester Maddox and Ellis Arnall. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, Mrs. Rosalynn Carter, second from left, Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and Mrs. Joan Mondale, right, acknowledge applause while attending one of seven inaugural parties, Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977, Washington, D.C. At right is an unidentified Mondale son. (AP Photo) Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, and First Lady Rosalynn Carter are pictured along with Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and his wife Joan Mondale, right, at the inaugural ball held at the Sheraton Park Hotel, Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo) Gov. Jimmy Carter, left, Rosalynn Carter, daughter Amy Carter and mother Lillian Carter, right, listen while Lt. Gov. Lester Maddox makes his acceptance speech, Jan. 12, 1971, Atlanta, Ga. Carter had just been sworn in as Governor of Georgia. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) Rosalynn Carter, wife of U.S. President-elect Jimmy Carter, is escorted by a security guard to the inauguration of Jose Lopez Portillo as President of Mexico, December 1, 1976, in Mexico City. (AP Photo) President-elect Jimmy Carter with his family during the celebration in Atlanta, Georgia Nov. 3, 1976, following his victory against incumbent, President Gerald Ford. (AP Photo) Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, second from left, joins hands with former Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, cecond from right, and former Philippine first lady Amelita Ramos as they pray Monday, March 22, 1999 in Maragondon, 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Manila, Philippines, before they and volunteers began the construction of low-cost homes for poor Filipinos. The volunteers, along with slum dwellers, plan to put up a total of 293 single-story concrete houses in Maragondon and four other sites nationwide in a week's time, said Millard Fuller, founder of the non-profit group Habitat for Humanity, which organized the project.(AP Photo/Pat Roque) Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter raise a wall as they help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Violet, La., Monday, May 21, 2007. The pair were working on the 1000th Habitat for Humanity house in the Gulf Coast region since hurricane Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, left, and his wife Rosalynn visit a Habitat for Humanity project in Leogane, Haiti, Monday Nov. 7, 2011. The Carters joined volunteers from around the world to build 100 homes in partnership with earthquake-affected families in Haiti during a week-long Habitat for Humanity housing project. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Former President Jimmy Carter, left, cuts his birthday cake as former first lady Rosalynn Carter looks on during Jimmy Carter's 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Former President Jimmy Carter gets a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during reopening ceremony for the newly designed Carter Presidential Library Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009 in Atlanta. Carter is also celebrating his 85th birthday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, first lady Rosalynn Carter, wave to the crowd as they walk down Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue, Jan. 20, 1977. Carter was sworn in as the 39th president of the United States during the inauguration ceremonies. (AP Photo) Former President Jimmy Carter kisses his wife, Rosalynn, after the two were spotted by the 'kiss cam" during the first half of an NBA basketball game between Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) From left, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center, Monday, March 21, 2011, in Washington, before the "All Together Now - A Celebration of Service" performance in honor of former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carter survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He has had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but regularly teaches Sunday School.

Meanwhile, he has continued with his humanitarian work. And he also has occasionally weighed in on politics and policy, recently expressing hopes that his Carter Center will become a more forceful advocate against armed conflicts in the future, including "wars by the United States."

"I just want to keep the whole world at peace," Carter had said as he presented his annual Carter Center report last month. "We have been at war more than 226 years. We have been at peace for about 16 years" since the Declaration of Independence in 1776, he said, adding that every U.S. military conflict from the Korean War onward has been a war of "choice."

Carter also has been accepting visits from several 2020 presidential candidates of late, but he's held back on endorsing any of his fellow Democrats, offering few clues about his thoughts of the campaign.

