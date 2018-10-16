LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Walter "Dee" Huddleston, a former two-term U.S. senator from Kentucky who lost his re-election bid to Republican Mitch McConnell in 1984, has died. He was 92.

Huddleston's son, Steve, said his father died in his sleep early Tuesday in Warsaw, Kentucky.

Dee Huddleston was a World War II veteran who became a Democratic powerbroker in Kentucky. He served as a state senator from 1965 to 1972, when voters elevated him to the U.S. Senate. He served there from 1973 through 1984.

In one of the state's most storied political campaigns, McConnell unseated Huddleston by just over 5,000 votes out of 1.29 million votes cast.

McConnell, then the Jefferson County judge-executive, was boosted by Republican President Ronald Reagan's landslide re-election victory in Kentucky. McConnell is now the Senate majority leader.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement today:

“I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Senator Walter ‘Dee’ Huddleston. As a member of the Greatest Generation, Dee proudly served Kentucky and our nation: first in the United States Army, next in Frankfort, and then in the U.S. Senate. With a serious approach to the issues and a constant support for our agriculture, Dee earned the respect of his colleagues and Kentuckians throughout the Commonwealth.

When we each had the opportunity to share our visions for Kentucky’s future in 1984, I experienced Dee’s tenacity, competitiveness, and skill firsthand. He was a tough competitor, and I always respected him for his service to our home state. Elaine and I were saddened to hear of Dee’s passing, and I hope that the memories of his life will bring comfort to those who knew him in this time of grief.”

Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-03) released a statement:

"Dee Huddleston was a kindhearted and thoughtful man. Though he was a spirited politician, he never quite enjoyed the combative side of politics. His interests remained in serving the people of Kentucky to the very best of his ability. When he was first elected to the Senate in 1973, I was working as a staffer for Senator Cook, and I had the distinct joy of getting to know him and his staff well as we developed a great working relationship and friendship inside the Capitol and out. We stayed in touch over the years, and even compared political notes after I became a Democrat. Dee had an unmatched personality and a heart of gold. His family will be in my thoughts and prayers."

