Former State Senator wins GOP Primary in crowded 9th District Race

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Former State Senator Erin Houchin has won the Republican nomination for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

She stepped down from her seat in the Indiana Senate in February to focus on her campaign. If she pulls off another victory in November, that move paid off.

"Voters want somebody who you don't have to take their word for it. They can look at my record and when they do, I felt confident they would make the choice to send me to fight for them."

Nearly 100 supporters came out to cheer her on.



"She brings youth and energy to the position and really looking forward to her conservative views and what she can do in Washington D.C.,” Todd Armstrong, a supported said.

Brian Thompson added, "She has got a proven record of conservative ideals."



Houchin told WHAS11 News she had yet to speak to any of her opponents ahead of giving her victory speech, meaning she did so without any of them officially conceding the race.

Pete Burgmeier, a longtime Mike Sodrel supporter and an opponent of Houchin’s, said he will throw his support behind her in November.



"I wish her well. And I will obviously vote for her in the election. We are conservatives. I think it's at a time in the history of our nation where we're gonna have to stick together."

Now that Houchin has been officially declared the GOP winner of the 9th District, she will face Democratic opponent Matthew Fyfe.

The very red district has not sent a Democrat to Congress since 2010.

