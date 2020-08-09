Metro Council discusses Jefferson County voting procedures

The county clerk still must decide on which polling locations are open in November and get their plans signed by the state's election board.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Jefferson County's plan isn't set in stone, the Louisville Metro Council for equity met on Tuesday to discuss what could be done to make voting more inclusive.

Law professor at the University of Kentucky, Josh Douglas, brought up several issues he thought could lead to voter disenfranchisement in November.

First, he said Kentucky doesn't leave a lot of room for voter registration. The online portal made to request absentee ballots closes October 9.

Another issue he sees is the state said each county could reduce the number of polling places because of COVID-19 concerns if needed. What they didn't expect is how many counties would choose to drop that number down to one. Now, there is a state-wide push for more polling workers, because more poll workers mean more open sites.

Douglas said the problem with having only one polling place is that historically minority groups are more likely to vote in person. With only one polling place, there is a risk of a lower turn out.

The county clerk still must decide on which polling locations are open in November and get their plans signed by the state's election board.

