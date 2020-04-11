Voters decide Jefferson County School Board seats up for grabs

Races have been decided in Jefferson County School Board Districts 2 and 7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Results for three seats that were up for election on the Jefferson County Public School Board have been decided.

Incumbent Dr. Chris Kolb, who was first elected in 2016, held off Jody Hurt to keep his District 2 seat.

Educator Sarah McIntosh defeated Tammy Stewart to capture the District 7 seat.

Incumbent Joseph Marshall ran unopposed in District 4.

