Primary election voter registration ends Monday in Kentucky

If you haven't registered to vote in this year's May Primary, you have until 4 p.m. on April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re looking to vote in this year’s May Primary and have not registered to vote, time is running out.

If you are registered, there are more ways to vote due in part to recently signed legislation.

Check your voter registration – make sure your name, address, phone number and social security number are listed and correct.

There are now three days of absentee voting. You have the option of doing this by mail or in-person. Here are the locations that will hold absentee voting from May 12 through May 14:

The Jeffersonian – 10617 Taylorsville Road

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage – 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Broadbent Arena at Kentucky Exposition Center – 937 Phillips Lane

Sun Valley Community Center – 6505 Bethany Lane

Triple Crown Pavilion – 1780 Plantside Drive

Mary Queen of Peace – 4017 Dixie Highway

If you need an absentee ballot, you can request a ballot by clicking here or by calling (502) 574-5886 or (502) 574-5889. Remember, you have until May 3 to request the ballot. Voters can turn in their ballot by mail or ballot dropbox which will be located at 1000 East Liberty Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Three stamps are needed if you are mailing your ballot.

To check the status of your ballot, click here.