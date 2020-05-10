Voter registration ended Monday, October 5 in Kentucky and Indiana

County clerks now turn their attention to the next steps in this unique election preparation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday was the last day to register to vote in November’s election in both Kentucky and Indiana.

Kentucky’s online and in-person registration closed at 4 p.m. But you can mail your registration card if it’s postmarked by midnight.

In Indiana, voter registration ends at midnight Monday.

Lots of people came through the Floyd County Clerk’s office Monday, registering to vote or just making sure they already are.

“That’s pretty common for a presidential election, people wanting to get in the last minute,” Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks.

In Indiana, nearly 155,000 people have registered to vote since January.

In Kentucky, 59,733 more people are registered to vote as of the end of August than at the beginning of 2020.

Now that voter registration is closed, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office is focused on what comes next.

“Between updating information for voter registration and getting ballots out and bringing them back in and securing them with the scanners and stuff, a lot to do,” Jefferson County Elections Center Spokesperson Nore Ghibaudy said.

Both Kentucky and Indiana have already seen a higher number of absentee ballots due to COVID-19.

Cases have been surging recently, with the highest number of cases for a single day coming in the past week for both states.

If you are concerned that voting could be a danger, consider voting early.

“We’re hoping by opening two sites for almost the entire month people would take advantage of that,” Burks said.

Hoosiers can start taking advantage as early as Tuesday.

The two early voting sites in Floyd County are the 4-H fairgrounds in New Albany, and also in Floyds Knobs at the Valley View Golf Course.

