VOTER GUIDE: Find your polling place, report voting issues and more

Whether you live in Kentucky or Indiana, both states have made it easy to find your polling location online.

If you are voting in Indiana, you will need the following information to find your polling place: first and last name, date of birth and the name of the county you live in (driver's license number is optional). Click here to find your Indiana polling place.

If you are voting in Kentucky, you will need the following information: first and last name and date of birth, (middle name and last four digits of SSN are optional). Click here to find your Kentucky polling place.

Polls across Kentucky and Indiana are open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time. As long as you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.