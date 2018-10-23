LIVE
62
Louisville, KY

Louisville Weather Summary: 62 degrees
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTER GUIDE: Find your polling place, report voting issues and more
Author: WHAS11 Staff
Published: 2:55 PM EDT October 23, 2018
Updated: 11:44 AM EST November 6, 2018
ELECTIONS 5 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Polling Locations
CHAPTER 2
Accepted Forms of Identification
CHAPTER 3
Absentee Voting
CHAPTER 4
Report Voting Issues
CHAPTER 5
Votable information

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Election Day is right around the corner, and WHAS has the information you need to be prepared.

EXPLORE

VOTER GUIDE: Find your polling place, report voting issues and more

ELECTIONS
  • Polling Locations Chapter 1
  • Accepted Forms of Identification Chapter 2
  • Absentee Voting Chapter 3
  • Report Voting Issues Chapter 4
  • Votable information Chapter 5
Chapter 1

Polling Locations

Whether you live in Kentucky or Indiana, both states have made it easy to find your polling location online.

ELECTION DAY | Ways to watch WHAS11 News election coverage, get race results

If you are voting in Indiana, you will need the following information to find your polling place: first and last name, date of birth and the name of the county you live in (driver's license number is optional). Click here to find your Indiana polling place.

If you are voting in Kentucky, you will need the following information: first and last name and date of birth, (middle name and last four digits of SSN are optional). Click here to find your Kentucky polling place.

Polls across Kentucky and Indiana are open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time. As long as you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Chapter 2

Accepted Forms of Identification

Kentucky and Indiana both require a form of identification in order to vote.

If you are voting in Indiana, you must have a government issued photo ID that meets four requirements. The ID must display your photo, it must display your name (name must conform to voter registration), it must display an expiration date that is current OR after the date of the last general election, and the ID must be issued by the United States OR the state of Indiana.

If you are voting in Kentucky, the following forms of identification are acceptable: personal acquaintance of precinct officer, driver’s license, Social Security card, county issued identification card approved in writing by the State Board of Elections, U.S. government-issued identification card, Kentucky state government-issued identification card with picture, credit card, or another form of ID containing both picture and signature.

Chapter 3

Absentee Voting

If you are unable to make it to the polls on election day, you may be eligible to submit an absentee ballot.

In Indiana, all registered voters are eligible to vote absentee-in-person before Election Day. To do this, you will need to head to the county election board office. You can find your county's contact information in the same place you find your polling location. Click here for additional instructions on contacting your local election board office.

You may also be eligible to submit an absentee ballot in Indiana by mail. Those submissions must be received by the county office by October 29, 2018. Click here for information on submitting an Indiana absentee ballot by mail.

In Kentucky, you must meet specific requirements to be eligible to submit an absentee ballot and all absentee ballots must be obtained from the County Clerk's office. Find your county's contact information here.

Both in-person and mail-in absentee voting are available in Kentucky to those who are eligible. In-person and mail-in voting have different requirements. Click here to see the requirements for each.

Chapter 4

Report Voting Issues

If you experience issues voting or believe your rights may have been violated on Election Day, voters in Kentucky and Indiana have options to report these incidents.

Those in Indiana should call the Helping America Vote Agency (HAVA) at their toll-free number 866-IN1-VOTE (866-461-8683). Callers can be assisted on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT on Election Day OR from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on regular business days. For more information, click here.

Those in Kentucky should contact any of the following: Precinct Election Officers, County Clerk/Board of Elections, State Board of Elections (502) 573-7100 OR Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline (800) 328-8683. For more information, click here.

Election Complaint Reports can also be submitted to the United States Department of Justice if you believe your federal voting rights have been violated. Click here to submit a complaint online.

Chapter 5

Votable information

What the @#$&% is a provisional ballot?

What can I use as an ID at the polls?

Can I take a selfie?

See election results on WHAS11 by clicking here. For more general information on voting in Kentucky and Indiana click here. See more Kentucky ballot information here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.