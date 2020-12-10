Where's my absentee ballot? How to track your ballot online

If you're voting by mail in Kentucky or Indiana, you can track the status of your absentee ballot every step of the way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year, thousands of people are choosing to vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. With this unusual volume of absentee ballot requests, you may have to wait longer than usual to receive your ballot.

If you’re concerned about where your ballot is, you can check its status in both Kentucky and Indiana.

Track my absentee ballot in Kentucky

If you requested an absentee ballot before the deadline, you can check the status of your ballot on GoVoteKy.com. You will need to enter your name, date of birth and the last four digits of your social security number. Once you enter your information, select “Show Absentee Ballot Status.”

The website will tell you when you requested your ballot and when it was mailed to you. Once you return your ballot, you can also check to see when it has been accepted by the County Clerk.

If you have questions about your absentee ballot, you can contact your local County Clerk’s Office for more information.

Track my absentee ballot in Indiana

While voters couldn't cite the pandemic as a reason to vote by mail, many in Indiana still requested absentee ballots this year. If you want to check the status of your absentee ballot, the process is very similar.

Visit Indianavoters.in.gov to access the “Voter Portal.” Enter your name, date of birth and the county you’re registered in to access your account.

If you’ve applied to vote absentee by mail, you will see when the Clerk’s Office received your application, when your ballot was mailed to you and if the office received your completed ballot.

Your absentee ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and in the hands of voting officials by Nov. 13 for it to be counted. If you haven't requested your absentee ballot, you can still apply for one through Oct. 22.

