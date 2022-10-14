These are the candidates running for US Senate in Indiana

U.S. Senate Photographic Services, Rebecca Hammel; Tom McDermott for US Senate; James Sceniak for Senate

Sunday's debate is scheduled to be the candidates' only televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

To find what's going to be on your ballot, click here and select "who's on the ballot."

To find your polling location, click here and select "find your polling place."

For information about registering to vote, click here .

Below you'll find more information about the candidates. Information is provided by candidates' official websites, and more details about them and their policies can be found by clicking "about" in each section.

The U.S. Senate debate between all three candidates aired Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. ET. The full video of the debate will be embedded into this story when it becomes available.

One of Indiana's two Senate seats is up for election. Republican incumbent Todd Young is running again. Young is being challenged by Democrat Tom McDermott, Jr., and Libertarian James Sceniak.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8 , voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election , during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress.

U.S. Senate Race :

Voters will choose between Republican Sen. Todd Young, Democratic Mayor Tom McDermott, Jr., and Libertarian James Sceniak for Senate.

Republican Todd Young, incumbent

Sen. Young is one of two U.S. Senators for Indiana.

About: Young is from Hamilton County and currently lives in Johnson County with his wife and four children. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. After graduation, Young joined the U.S. Marine Corps, earned a masters in economics from the University of Chicago and later earned his doctor of law degree from Indiana University.

Fun fact: Young worked and put himself through night school to get his MBA at the University of Chicago, and then, did it again when he got his JD from Indiana University.

Committees: Young currently serves on the U.S. Senate Committees on Finance; Foreign Relations; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Previously, in the House, he served on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Budget Committee, and most recently the House Ways and Means Committee.

Key priorities: Affordable housing, serving veterans, encouraging adoption, modernizing education, curbing the opioid crisis, helping farmers, strengthening infrastructure, growing jobs and wages, and foreign policy.

A beautiful morning at the World War II Memorial with Hoosier veterans traveling on Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Our nation is forever grateful for the service and sacrifice of these veterans.🇺🇸 Posted by Senator Todd Young on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Democrat Tom McDermott, Jr.

About: McDermott has served as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, for 18 years. Prior to marrying his wife and having four children, he spent six years in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear submariner during the Persian Gulf War, and he was a nuclear electrician in the sub's reactor plant. He has an undergraduate degree in finance from Purdue Northwest and a law degree from Notre Dame.

Fun fact: Following 18 years of coaching youth baseball, McDermott has recently turned to competing in triathlons.

Highlights, recent efforts: McDermott said the initiative he's most proud of is the award-winning Hammond College Bound Scholarship Program, which has provided full-tuition scholarships to thousands of Hammond's graduating seniors. He was also named a chair to the Democratic National Committee's Veterans & Military Families Council in 2018 and was named Sagamore of the Wabash in 2005.

Key priorities: Reproductive rights, reducing the cost of health care, helping veterans by reducing homelessness and increasing educational opportunities, eliminating regulations that impede small businesses' growth, increasing gun safety and reducing violence, improving education, protecting voting rights, climate change, rural development, legalizing cannabis.

Did you know Corydon was Indiana’s first capital? Enjoyed spending time with the people of #HarrisonCounty this... Posted by Thomas McDermott Jr. on Saturday, October 1, 2022

Libertarian James Sceniak

About: Sceniak is from northern Indiana. He received an associate's degree in human services from Ivy Tech Community College, a bachelor's degree in human services from Bethel University and now works with kids with autism as a behavioral therapist.

Fun fact: Sceniak is a self-described family man and proud uncle who frequently does tea parties and “Sunday Shenanigans."

Mission: To take his family values to Washington, D.C. His website said, "Consider a fresh, modern, approach to Washington’s stale, invasive and wasteful agenda. This is how we begin to put our neighbors first and build flourishing communities."

Key priorities: Fiscal sanity, criminal justice reform, ensure religious freedom, gun rights, care for veterans, and allow individuals to pursue the best medical care to fit their individual needs.