LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As the deadline draws closer to register to vote in Kentucky, the Louisville Urban League, along with the Louisville chapter of the NAACP, is making it easier.

The two groups will host a “Drive Up” voter registration event in front of the Urban League office on 15th and West Broadway.

The event will take place on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.

Drivers can pull up and complete a voter registration card and continue without leaving their car.

