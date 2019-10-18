LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In one last push to get Governor Matt Bevin re-elected, President Donald Trump will make a visit to Kentucky the night before the election.
The president’s campaign announced that he will visit Rupp Arena in Lexington on Nov. 4 for his “Keep America Great Rally.”
No other details are known about the event.
The rally is expected to take place at 7 p.m.
RELATED: Bevin and Beshear tied in latest poll
RELATED: President Trump tweets endorsement of Gov. Bevin
RELATED: Campaign visits by politicians leave unpaid invoices
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.