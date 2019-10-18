LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In one last push to get Governor Matt Bevin re-elected, President Donald Trump will make a visit to Kentucky the night before the election.

The president’s campaign announced that he will visit Rupp Arena in Lexington on Nov. 4 for his “Keep America Great Rally.”

No other details are known about the event.

The rally is expected to take place at 7 p.m.

