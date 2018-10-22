LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Donald Trump Jr. will be in the Hoosier state Monday afternoon, Oct. 22.

The President's son will join Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Braun, congressional candidate Greg Pence, and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb at an early vote rally in Indianapolis.

The Right Track Results Rally is expected to start at 4 p.m., at the Indianapolis Regional airport in Greenfield.

Doors open at 2:30. The rally is free to attend, but you have to register online to attend, click here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV