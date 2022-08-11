Indiana Senator Todd Young re-elected to U.S. Senate

The Indiana Senator held off opposition from Democratic challenger and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Incumbent Republican Senator Todd Young has kept his U.S. Senate seat safe.

The Indiana Senator held off opposition from Democratic challenger and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak.

Young has been critical of the Biden administration including the handling of inflation and high gas prices.

He defended pushing for billions in federal funding to encourage semiconductor companies to build American chip plants to compete with China.

Young currently serves on various committees including Foreign Relations and Small Business and entrepreneurship.

