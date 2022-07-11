Here's what to expect at the polling booth in southern Indiana locations

Indiana officials in Clark and Floyd counties are making sure voters know what to bring and what they can expect at polls.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANA, USA — Election Day is just one day away and Indiana officials in Clark and Floyd counties are making sure voters know what to bring and what they can expect at polls.

Voters must bring a form of identification in order to vote so be sure to bring an Indiana issued photo I.D., a passport also works.

Clark County Democratic Appointee, Andrew Steele, said voters are allowed to use their phones if they are not sure who some candidates are.

"Spend a few moments to look up a name and make sure they have it correctly that's okay," said Steele.

However, voters cannot take any pictures of any other voters for the protection of their privacy.

Floyd County Clerk, Danita Burks, says this term has a lot of important races.

Burks said, "this year we have the big sheriff's race. We have prosecutor race. We have county council, commissioner's and we have the school board race."

Anyone living in Clark County will see new voting machines with more up to date technology but the voter process will remain the same.

"It's still a paper ballot still. Vote in-person filling out that ballot and then turning it over by putting it in to the ballot collector," said Steele.

Floyd County Clerk would like to see as many people as possible make their vote count in this election.

"I encourage everyone to get out and vote and best of luck to all the candidates who put themselves out there to run for a position locally," Burks said.

Since there will be long lines, each poll is making sure voters get in and out with high levels of security.

"Typically in the state of Indiana the regulation is two to two and a half minutes for a voter to make their choice. Put their ballot in the box and then vacate the voting location," said Steele.

Polls will open as early as 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Remember if you are in line at 6 p.m., you can still vote!

To find information about Indiana polling locations or times click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.