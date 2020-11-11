McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won another term as the GOP leader, cementing his role as the longest-serving Republican leader in U.S. history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senators chose party leaders Tuesday with few changes at the top. But it’s unclear who will be the majority leader with no party having secured control of the Senate until a January runoff election in Georgia.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won another term as the GOP leader, cementing his role as the longest-serving Republican leader in U.S. history.

During a press conference Tuesday, McConnell said, "Grateful to my Senate Republican colleagues for their unanimous confidence in me to continue serving as Leader. We have a lot more to do to continue fighting for working families and strengthening our great country.”

New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer won his party’s support to stay on leading the Democrats, according to a Democrat granted anonymity to discuss the closed door balloting.

None of the leaders faced challenges.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.