Results from Kentucky's 2023 primary elections

All races have been called.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the votes continue to pour in, some races have already been called in Kentucky's primary race of 2023.

Both current Gov. Andy Beshear and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron will go head to head in the governor's race in this November's general election.

Allison Ball is the Republican nomination for Kentucky State Auditor. She is the state's current treasurer.

Mark Metcalf secured the GOP nomination for Kentucky Treasurer to replace Ball.

Secretary of State Michael Adams will continue on for a second term.

Sierra Enlow is the Democrat nomination for Kentucky agricultural commissioner, and Jonathan Shell secured the GOP nomination.

