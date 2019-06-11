LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican attorney and former elections board member Michael Adams elected as Kentucky’s next secretary of state.

Adams defeated Heather French Henry, a former Miss America who served as commissioner and deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs during Steve Beshear and Matt Bevin’s tenures.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.