Republican Holcomb wins reelection as Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Eric Holcomb has won reelection as Indiana governor, fending off challengers who criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holcomb went into his campaign for a second term with a huge fundraising advantage and didn’t face any well-known challengers. 

Holcomb sidestepped any criticism of President Donald Trump even as Holcomb promoted face mask use and issued a statewide mask mandate in July. Holcomb overcame Democrat Woody Myer, a former state health commissioner who called for tougher anti-virus actions. 

Some conservatives called Holcomb’s actions excessive and were, instead, backing Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater. 

