LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The deadline to register to vote in the November election is quickly approaching. You have just more than a week to make sure you are eligible.

The deadline to register in Indiana and Kentucky is October 9, 2018.

Both states offer online registration.

If you are an Indiana resident, you can register or find out where to vote by clicking here.

If you are a Kentucky resident, you can click here to register or click here to find your polling place.

