LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – By a single vote, a Kentucky Statehouse race is now in a knot over a tie.

Democrat Jim Glenn was sworn in on Jan. 5 after he won by one vote against former Republican State Representative D.J. Johnson.

Johnson contested the win and he was granted a recount and now both men’s futures are at a standstill after the new results came back as a tie.

Daviess County Clerk’s Office recounted all 12,000 ballots by hand and here’s what they found:

Of the 17 absentee ballots rejected on Election Day, the board decided this time around 5 of them were legal – those three went for Johnson.

Glenn got one vote and another ballot was left blank.

The total count was 6,323 votes for each candidate.

WHAS11 political editor Chris Williams reached out to the Republican Party of Kentucky for comment.

"The results of the recount show why it’s important to reconfirm the totals in an election decided by one vote!" "They go onto say they are looking forward to the matter coming to an end with voters in the 13th District having confidence in the outcome."



The Democratic Party of Kentucky is criticizing the recount saying in a statement from spokesperson Marisa McNee, “The Republicans have destroyed the public’s confidence in the fairness and integrity of our elections. At the 11th hour 5 invalid absentee ballots, which had been under the sole control of House Republicans for weeks, were opened and the election declared a tie.

“To be clear, after a manual recount of the legal votes, Representative Jim Glenn was the winner of the election by the same exact margin that has twice been certified— one vote. The only way this election was declared a tie was by the counting of invalid votes. This is shameful.”

What does this mean for the now sworn in Representative Jim Glenn, and the newly tied, incumbent D.J. Johnson?

Their future is now in the hands of the House of Representatives who will have to decide their fate.