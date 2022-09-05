Jefferson County Clerk's Office releases preliminary early voting numbers for primary

Since polls closed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, their office has the unofficial count of those who took part in the early voting process leading up to Tuesday's primary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early voting has ended in the Louisville Metro area and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office have released preliminary figures.

Since polls closed at 6 p.m. on Saturday the Clerk’s office said they received about 3,515 mail-in absentee ballots.

When it comes to actual absentee voting, officials said about 366 people cast their votes during the 6-day excused in-person absentee voting while 8,443 took part in the no-excuse in-person absentee voting.

Overall, officials said about 12,326 people were engaged in the pre-Primary Election Day voting process.

The Clerk’s Office did note that these were the unofficial count and they could change.

Early voting was made available at multiple locations throughout the county which began on May 12.

Voters who did not get to cast their ballot early can do so on May 17.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams expects about 25% turnout during the Kentucky Primary.

