LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s been mostly smooth day on this election day in Kentuckiana. Keeping up with the voter turnout is perhaps the toughest job of all.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections said it had to run out more “I VOTED” bracelets and ballots to some of the polls when they ran out earlier Tuesday. WHAS11 heard several reports of machines not working, and the board said it has a solid plan in place when that happens. It sends IT experts out to fix them, but until that can happen, the ballots go into a special box by the machine. Afterwards, both a Democrat and Republican official scan them in together.

Across the river in Indiana, Parkwood Elementary in Clarksville also had some issues with its machine acting up. It didn't keep any voters waiting, though, and poll workers there feel like this day will be one for the record books.

"We just never have had this kind of turnout, especially in a midterm election. Not even two years ago with the presidential election, it was nowhere this busy this long all day long,” inspector Phillip Bagshaw said. "At least 80 people were standing outside the front door at 6:00 a.m. this morning."

Inspector Phillip Bagshaw has worked at the polls since 1992. He said days are always fun, but usually much slower. Bagshaw said he loved seeing it so busy.

"It's easy. I love talking to the people and just seeing how the election turns out,” Bagshaw said. "I am so glad the American people, especially around here, finally decided they need to get out and vote. I preach it and preach it all of the time. It doesn't matter who you vote for, just get out and vote. If you want to change what we're doing in America, you've got to get out and vote. That's what democracy is about."

WHAS11 also heard some people were sent to the wrong places to vote. The Jefferson County Board of Elections says only a few locations changed this year, and all of those polling spots were published in the paper and online before Election Day. It also has signs set up at any former sites with information on the new location and tells us it's important you have your precinct number handy if any issues arise.

