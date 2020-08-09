Oldham and Henry Counties make General Election plans

We now know where early voting sites will be in Oldham County and Henry County, Kentucky.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Although the Kentucky Board of Elections must sign off on their plans, the Oldham County and Henry County Clerks posted the locations at which voters can cast their ballot during the 2020 General Election.

The Oldham County Clerk's office told us that, already, 4,753 voters have requested absentee ballots. Many more are expected to take part in expanded early voting. One of the three locations in Oldham County will be at the Clerk’s Office in LaGrange. That site will be open, Monday through Saturday, during the entire early voting period from October 13 until November 2. Early voting will also take place from October 13 through 17 at Sojourn Church North in Goshen and October 19 through 24 at South Oldham Government Center in Crestwood.

The plan published on the clerk's website shows four election day supercenters including one at each of the three county high schools; Oldham County High School, North Oldham High School and East Oldham Middle School. Voting at those locations is on November 3 only.



In neighboring Henry County, early in-person voting will be held Mondays through Saturdays from October 13 until November 2.

Six locations will be the key to Election Day voting.



“We're going to have locations in each magisterial district to make it easier for our voters to get a polling location," said Henry County Clerk, Shanda Archer.

Clerk Archer said that those locations will be; Campbellsburg Elementary, New Castle Elementary, Eastern Elementary, Henry County Library (new), Lake Jericho Fire Department, and the Pleasureville Methodist Church.



The State Board of Elections still must sign off on the plans. They're expected to hold a meeting in the next week.

We also learned today that, so far, 251,513 Kentuckians have requested an absentee ballot through the online state portal. If you’ve already requested a ballot through that site be aware that ballots will not begin arriving in mailboxes until about September 20 because they have yet to be finalized and printed.

