LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -- Election Day is just one month away, and the Jefferson County Clerk's Office wants to make sure voters are familiar with their new voting machines before they cast their ballots.

The clerk's office is showcasing its new DS200 and ExpressVote machines at several Louisville Free Public Libraries. People can fill out a mock ballot either electronically or on paper and then submit it.

A representative from the clerk's office told WHAS11 the machines had been used in the primary elections.

The Election Center is also registering people to vote and is recruiting both Republican and Democratic election officers for Election Day. According to the clerk's office, it will need around 2,400 Democratic and Republican voters of Jefferson County to work the polls on Election Day.

The new equipment can be found at the following libraries:

Saturday, October 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shawnee Library - 3912 W Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211

Crescent Hill Library - 2762 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

Sunday, October 14, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Main Library - 301 York St, Louisville, KY 40203

Sunday, October 21, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois Branch - 601 W Woodlawn Ave, Louisville, KY 40215

