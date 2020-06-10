You will have until Nov. 2 to vote early before Election Day on Nov. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — Early voting in Indiana starts Tuesday in all counties for registered voters.

You will have until Nov. 2 to vote early before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Here is everything you need to know before heading to a polling site.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

The voting process this year will be the same. The only change is extra COVID-19 precautions including hand sanitizer, social distancing markers on the ground, extra cleaning of the machines, mandatory face masks and special finger gloves for voters when using the voting machines.

HOURS AND LOCATIONS

Early voting starts Oct. 6 and ends Nov. 2. Check with your local election board for hours and locations. In Marion County, early voting will take place at the City-County Building weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours and polling locations will be extended after Oct. 24.

WHAT TO BRING

You need to bring a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport. Voters are also required to wear a face mask or shield. You also must be a registered voter.

EXPECTED TURNOUT

Election officials are expecting a high voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election. Marion and Hamilton County both added more early voting sites to cut down on long lines like we saw back in June and allow more room for social distancing. Those sites will be available after Oct. 24.

ABSENTEE BALLOT

If you can’t vote early in-person, your other option is voting absentee.

Unlike the primary, you must have a reason to vote absentee by mail. Reasons could include not being able to get the polls on Election Day because of work or being out of town, or being 65 or older.