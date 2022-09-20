National Voter Registration Day sees huge turnout, win for veterans

Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy said keeping the nation's promise to veterans includes making sure they can participate in the voting process.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky veterans can now register to vote at Veterans Affairs Facilities.

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that will help veterans and eligible dependents with their voter registration according to a press release sent Tuesday, on National Voter Registration Day.

Adams said this wasn't possible before now, and is proud they are making it easier for veterans to participate in the democracy they put their lives on the line to protect.”

Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy said keeping the nation's promise to veterans includes making sure they can "fully participate" in the voting process.

“Veterans have sacrificed greatly to protect the rights and freedoms that define us all as Americans, and it is our solemn duty to make sure that they are able to enjoy those rights and liberties here at home," Remy said.

Adams also announced that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, over 7,000 people have registered to vote or updated their information in Kentucky.

As of 4pm EST we have received 7,142 online submissions - new voters plus voter info updates. Thanks @NatlVoterRegDay! #NationalVoterRegistrationDay https://t.co/DuVz0WznhY — KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) September 20, 2022

