Democrat Morgan McGarvey wins Kentucky's 3rd Congressional seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Morgan McGarvey has won election to the U.S. House in Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District.

He defeated Republican challenger Stuart Ray who was hoping to capture the only seat in Democratic hands.

McGarvey received endorsements from Gov. Andy Beshear and outgoing Congressman John Yarmuth.

He has been critical of a GOP-passed abortion ban in Kentucky, calling it “extreme and cruel,” and has said he wants to see abortion rights codified into federal law.

McGarvey, a lawyer, campaigned in support of expanding health care, legalizing marijuana and expanding renewable energy to combat climate change.

Ray conceded the race shortly after McGarvey's win, saying he was "disappointed" he wouldn't have the opportunity to work in Washington. However, he sent well wishes to the new Congressman-elect.

“First, I would like to congratulate my opponent, Morgan McGarvey, who ran a good and fair race. I would like to thank him for his tenured service in Frankfort. I hope he will recognize the amount of support I had and the trends within this country prove that the recessionary policies of this White House Administration are hurting our community and that will guide him while making decisions in Washington.

