LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you haven’t registered to vote and want to participate in the May primary election, time is running out.

April 22 is the deadline for any resident of Kentucky to register to vote. You must do so by 4 p.m. local time, according to the State Board of Elections.

Here are some of the qualifications to vote in the state of Kentucky:

Be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election.

Non-U.S. citizens, including U.S. nationals do not qualify.

Be at least 18 years old by the next General Election.

Kentucky law allows qualified individuals to register at 17 years of age and be able to participate in a Primary Election if the individual will be 18 years old by the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or else have had your civil rights restored.

Not have been adjudged mentally incompetent and had voting rights removed.

Not claim the right to vote outside Kentucky.

Races up for this year’s primary include:

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Circuit Judge

Secretary of State

Commissioner of Agriculture

Kentucky’s primary election is May 21.

For those participating in General Election voting, the last day to register is Oct. 7.

If you need more information you can visit GoVoteKy.org or visit your local county clerk’s office.