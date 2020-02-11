Louisville Urban League organizing rides to the polls on Election Day

Rides will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis and they are free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Election Day is a little over a day away and several non-profit organizations are organizing drivers to help get people to the polls on Tuesday.

Sadiqa Reynolds, Louisville Urban League CEO told WHAS11 News that volunteers will be at every polling location. Anyone who needs a ride to a polling location can call the Urban League’s number or one of their partner organizations to arrange transportation.

“We'll take people to any polling place that's needed. Wherever you are, we'll get you there. If we know there’s a place with a shorter line, well take you to that one. We'll go where we know the line is shortest – people make jokes about who people vote for. Listen, that’s not our business. We’re just trying to get people to the polls."



Rides will be assigned on a first come, first serve basis and they are free.

Sign up here or call (502) 354-8601 and leave a message.

What time do polls close in Kentucky?

Polls close at 6 p.m., however, if you are a voter still in line when polls close you are still eligible to vote.

When will Kentucky's election results be announced?

Kentucky should know the outcome of some races on Election Night. Kentucky has to count thousands of absentee or mail-in ballots beginning at 8 a.m. on Election Day.

