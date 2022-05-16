Louisville mayoral candidates pound the pavement ahead of primary

Kentucky's primary election is Tuesday, May 17. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's primary election is Tuesday, and many of the Louisville mayoral candidates spent their Monday pounding the pavement to get out the vote.

The race for Louisville mayor is one of the most-watched contests this election.

For the first time in three election cycles, voters in the Louisville Metro won't find Mayor Greg Fischer's name on the ballot. The Democrat, who has served for 12 years, has been term-limited.

Republican Bill Dieruf, the sitting mayor of Jeffersontown, spent his day handing official duties.

"We have budget meetings today and then we'll have the first reading of the budget," Dieruf said.

However, he spent the weekend knocking on doors to get out the vote.

"We went to German American Club, we went to Beechmont, we went to the homeowners association, we went out to Dixie Highway, but that was the weekend. Come Monday it's back to work. As mayor, not only do you work on the weekends, but on Monday I have a budget to do."

Timothy Findley Jr., a Democrat, spent Monday canvassing neighborhoods.

"We're getting a lot of great response," Findley said. "We're getting people who are excited about voting and we've got a lot of people who this is their first time voting and they're getting out so we're excited about that."

Democrat Craig Greenberg also was out pounding the pavement with his family in Butchertown.

"Our team has knocked on over 30,000 doors across Louisville, just 7,000 in the past week," Greenberg said. "Today I'm with my family, my wife and son, as well as the unofficial mayor of Butchertown Andy Blieden."

David Nicholson, a Democrat, canvassed the Audobon neighborhood.

"We're out getting out the vote," Nicholson said. "We're crisscrossing our community neighbor to neighbor."

Shamika Parrish-Wright, hitting on the issues Monday. She held a press conference outside of TARC.

"With your work and your vote we will make a difference in Louisville for the next four years," Parrish-Wright said. "I am excited. I keep getting words of encouragement. People are tagging me saying I've voted for you on social media, they're texting me, they're calling me."

In total, eight Democrats and four Republicans are running to replace Greg Fischer as the next mayor of Louisville.

The winner from each primary race will advance to November's general election.

Since consolidation, voters in the Louisville Metro have only elected Democratic mayors.

The last time a Republican held the office was in the late 1960s when Kenneth Schmied served as mayor.

