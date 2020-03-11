Get real-time election results in Kentucky, Louisville and Indiana

Your Voice Your Vote: From the Kentucky US Senate race to Indiana Governor's race; here are the 2020 Election results in real-time from around Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, November 3 voters in Kentuckians and Hoosiers will head to the polls in an election unlike any other the country has seen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you're a Democrat or Republican, your vote decides if Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence remain in office or if candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the next President and Vice President of the United States.

Kentuckians will also decide if US Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell keeps his seat or if retired Marine Amy McGrath can unseat him.

In Indiana, Hoosiers will decide if Eric Holcomb wins a second term as Governor or will they punch the winning ticket for newcomer Dr. Woody Meyers.

Election 2020: Here's how to get results

