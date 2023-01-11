What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky

Morgan McGarvey's Senate seat for District 19 is up for grabs and two women are looking to take his spot in Frankfort.

KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21.

What's the special election for?

When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey was elected to represent Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. Congress, his state senate seat was left vacant.

Prior to the November election, McGarvey served Senate District 19, which encompasses much of Jefferson County.

Only District 19 voters will be eligible to vote in this upcoming election.

Who is running?

Two women are running for McGarvey's open senate seat.

Republican candidate Misty Glin is going up against Democrat, and current Metro Councilwoman, Cassie Chambers Armstrong (District 8).

The winner will join the state's General Assembly, which just started its 2023 session.

Important dates to know

This year's special election will take place on Feb. 21 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Remember, if you're in line at your polling location by 6 p.m., you can still vote!

The last day to register to vote in this election is Jan. 23.

If you're looking to vote by mail, you have until Feb. 7 to request a ballot, if you meet certain requirements. Drop off ballots can be found at polling locations.

Early in-person, no excuse, absentee voting will be available on Feb. 16, 17 and 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at each polling location.

Polling locations

Unlike in last year's primary and general election, there will only be four polling locations for the special election.

Here's where you can vote:

The Arterburn (formerly the St. Matthews Community Center) 310 Ten Pine, 40207



The Jefferson County Central Government Center 7201 Outer Loop, 40228



Cyril Allgeier Community Center 4101 Cadillac Court, 40213



The Jefferson County Clerk's Election Center 1000 East Liberty Street, 40204

