Kentucky National Guardsmen to provide election support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky National Guard will lend a hand in this year’s election.

Officials said about 280 guardsmen will assist local officials at polling locations across 38 counties, providing logistical and administrative support.

The guardsmen will not wear military attire and will perform non-election officer duties which include set up and cleaning polling locations, assisting with traffic, parking and crowd control.

They will not perform any of the duties reserved for trained election officials – handling ballots or screening voters to determine voter eligibility.

Since many of the poll workers and volunteers across the state are high risk for contracting COVID-19, the National Guard’s assistance will also help protect those members.

The State Board of Elections reached out to the counties in early October to determine what support elections sites needed to be effective.

The guard also helped during the June primary.