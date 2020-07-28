Kentucky making election plans amid ongoing virus outbreak

Secretary of State Michael Adams Adams indicated it would be difficult to offer absentee balloting to the extent it was during the primary.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Republican secretary of state says he’ll press to make more polling places available and count ballots faster in the November general election than in last month’s primary.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said Tuesday he hopes to make recommendations to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in early August on plans for conducting the general election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams indicated it would be difficult to offer absentee balloting to the extent it was during the primary. That could set up a conflict with the governor. Beshear says he supports “no-excuse" absentee voting for November.

