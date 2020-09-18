Kentucky lawmakers demand more polling locations in Jefferson County

In a call against the current Jefferson County election plan, many Kentucky lawmakers say as it stands, there will be voter suppression.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers warned of voter suppression if Jefferson County stays with its current plan. It was a bipartisan stand against the eight polling locations available on election day.

The request is to have at least 23 or 24 polling locations to give people in all the surrounding counties a place near them to cast their ballot. They say if that doesn't happen, many people won't be able to cast their ballot come November."

"Our county clerk needs to provide more opportunities for our citizens to be able to vote," said Metro Council President, David James. Lawmakers going against Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw's recently announced election plan. James says the county has the largest population and a low per capita for polling locations compared to other Kentucky counties.

"This is an emergency, we need to allow people to vote, this turnout could be historic," said Representative Jerry Miller. The fear is that voters won't be able to make it to the polls with the high record expected in November.

"That my friends is criminal, this is criminal that there are no options in the south end. Try and drive up Dixie Highway," said Representative James Nemes.

Using a map to show their proposed 20 plus locations, they say many of the school's are happy to help. As the plan now stands there are four early voting locations and an additional four added on election day.

"There were a lot of excuses ranging from money to locations to poll workers, to equipment and all of those things can be easily dealt with," said James.

They are calling on the changes to be made today. Representative Nemes also saying a letter has been sent requesting that the Governor, Secretary of State and State Board of Elections turn away the current plan.

"We will be filing a lawsuit if we only get the 4 for pre election and the four additional for election date," said Nemes.

We have not heard a response from Holsclaw, but she does have until the end of the month to finalize her plan. From there, it needs to be signed off by the Governor, Secretary of State and State Board of Elections to become official.

