A look at the polling numbers for Kentucky governor race

Right now, current Attorney General Daniel Cameron is the closest challenger trailing Beshear by nine points.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New poll numbers show Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over leading GOP contenders for his job this election.

Right now, current Attorney General Daniel Cameron is the closest challenger trailing Beshear by nine points.

Meanwhile, Beshear has a double-digit lead over the other leading GOP contenders including a 17-point advantage over Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

He holds a 20-point advantage over Kentucky's current Auditor Mike Harmon garnering 53% of the vote.

Beshear's largest advantage comes over Kelly Craft while he has 57% of the vote and Craft only has 32%.

When asked about it Thursday, Beshear called the poll numbers encouraging and attributed it to the work his office is doing.

Cameron is the clear front-runner for the Republicans at the moment, holding a 20-point lead over Kelly Craft.

However, a significant number of GOP primary voters still remain undecided.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.