Kentucky's general election will have extended early voting, absentee

Kentuckians can vote early starting Oct. 13, or request an absentee ballot if they are concerned they may contract COVID-19.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams have rolled out their plans for general election, including absentee voting by mail and early voting.

Kentuckians who are concerned that they might contract or spread COVID-19 can request an absentee ballot through the online portal as early as Friday Aug. 21, Beshear said.

"That eligibility to vote absentee applies to voters who are in contact with these vulnerable populations," Adams said.

The ballots must be postmarked by Election Day Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6. Drop boxes will also be available for people to drop off their absentee ballots.

Additionally, Kentucky will allow early voting every work day in every county starting Oct. 13. The governor said there will also be early voting options every Saturday for at least four hours.

For those who want to vote on Election Day, Beshear said every county will have at least one voting "super-center," and county officials can submit plans for additional election sites.

"I think we both wanted a successful election where we could protect people's heath and get what we believe will be one of the larger turnouts we've seen," Beshear said.

Voters who were unable to get a license or photo ID due to their clerk's office closing during the pandemic can sign a document explaining it and still cast their vote.

Adams said he and the governor went back and forth for a month putting together a plan to ensure people are safe and are not disenfranchised.

"I actually think this agreement takes the best of what we did previously," Adams said. "And it improves on what we had in the past."

Adams said officials will not encourage everyone to vote absentee, saying they encourage those who think they are at risk.

