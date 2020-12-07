x
Kentucky AG to hold post-primary election audit Monday

The public drawing will randomly select 6 Kentucky counties to undergo those audits in accordance to state law.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to give a press conference on Monday for post-primary election audits.

According to Cameron’s office, by law, they are required to conduct post-election audits in no fewer than 5% of Kentucky’s counties and randomly select the counties in a public forum within 20 days of a primary or general election.

