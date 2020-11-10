Kentuckians request more than 658,000 absentee ballots before deadline

The number is down from those who requested ballots for the June Primary, which had about 848,000 voters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will begin their early voting on Tuesday and officials have released the number of Kentuckians who have requested an absentee ballot.

Miranda Combs, communications director for Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams’ office said the final ballot was requested just before the midnight Oct. 9 deadline.

That brings the total to 658,068 applications for the 2020 election.

Adams approved Jefferson County’s election plan that will allow voters who didn’t request absentee ballots to vote at 20 different locations on Election Day.

Those voting early will have four places to cast their ballots including the Kentucky Exposition Center and the KFC Yum! Center.

